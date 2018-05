Restaurants along North Philly's "Golden Block" on North 5th Street serve an amazing variety of hispanic foods, but one of the biggest draws is this Puerto Rican shop. Any of their menu items will leave you well-satisfied, but order the pork sandwich: tender cuts of slow-cooked pork, pulled apart and served on a long hoagie roll. Get it with either barbecue sauce or hot sauce, or a combination of the two, with a side order of fried plantains or mofongo. Seating options nearby aren't plentiful, so plan to eat in your car or take it home.