Best Restaurant Dishes For $12 and Under

For his Philly cheesesteak, avant-garde chef José Andrés eschews the usual lumpen bread for something he calls "air bread," a thin, crisp, hollowed-out roll; trades bland cheese goo for tangy cheddar espuma (foam); and ditches greasy shreds of mystery meat for slices of seared wagyu beef sprinkled with fleur de sel and micro chives. His creation feels as decadent as the original, but it's as ethereal as something Tinker Bell might eat. And the cheesesteak ($8) tastes amazing. —Ray Isle