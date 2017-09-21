Best Quesadilla Recipes

Quesadillas have been a staple of Mexican cuisine since colonial times. Cooks take pliant corn tortillas made from masa flour and fill them with a layer of easy-melting cheese like Oaxaca, a white, semi-hard cheese that’s produced using a stretch and pull method similar to mozzarella. The cheese is topped with savory fillings such as sautéed mushrooms, squash blossoms, potatoes with chorizo (choripapa), and stewed chicken or beef tinga.  Finally the tortilla is folded over and cooked on a hot comal, or griddle, until the fillings are hot and the outside of the tortilla is blistered and crisp. 
America has adopted this Mexican dish and made it our own. While we often see quesadillas served Tex-Mex style under a pile of guacamole and sour cream, they can be any manner of flour tortilla filled with a hot, cheesy filling. Our collection of quesadilla recipes is a staple for nights when you need an inexpensive dinner with little prep and a short cooking time. They can even be healthy if you keep it simple and use fresh vegetables, like in our sautéed Kale Quesadillas or our Quesadillas with Broccoli and Cheese. If you’re looking for a more substantial meal, try our latest obsession: adding quinoa to quesadillas. The fluffy grain adds body and a nutty flavor that pairs well with chicken and sharp cheddar cheese. Serve a light green salad on the side to make your quesadilla a complete meal. 
Our collection of quesadilla recipes wouldn’t be complete without some over-the-top snacks for game day. Think big flour tortillas stuffed with barbecued chicken or pulled pork topped with sautéed onions and peppers. If you’re looking for a quick party snack, we’ve included quesadillas with simple but tasty fillings such as mushrooms with bacon or spicy diced chicken with jalapenos. No matter what recipe you choose, make sure to look for low moisture cheeses like Monterrey Jack or shredded cheddar to get the best melt. 
—Carrie Mullins

More
Food & Wine
1 of 21 SARAH BOLLA

Monterey Jack Quesadillas with Avocado and Kale-Pistachio Salsa Verde

In this recipe, simple jack cheese quesadillas are prepared with a tangy kale and pistachio salsa. Big pieces of diced avocado are lightly tossed into the salsa to round out the acidity.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 21

Zucchini Quesadilla with Spicy Salsa Roja

Adding fresh zucchini to a cheesy quesadilla livens it up a bit; the bold, spicy salsa that goes into the quesadilla as well as on top gives it an excellent punch.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 21

Sriracha Chicken Quesadillas

Spicy Sriracha chicken and lots of grated cheddar cheese make these quesadillas a party favorite.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 21

Curried Potato Quesadillas

Curried potatoes add an Indian twist to the quick and easy quesadilla.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 21

Quinoa, Chicken, and Cheddar Quesadillas

This quesadilla is a meal in itself: stuffed with cooked quinoa, chicken and melted cheese. Add a salad on the side and dinner is served.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 21

Sautéed Kale Quesadillas

Healthy and delicious sautéed kale is the star in this simple cheese quesadilla recipe.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 21

Broccoli and Cheese Quesadillas

The classic combination of broccoli and cheese makes its way into a quesadilla to create a delicious vegetarian snack.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 21

Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

Tim Love overstuffs his quesadillas with delectable braised pork and sautéed onions and peppers, then goes (almost) over the top by smearing the tortillas with soft, tangy goat cheese.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 21

Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions

One picky taster—a self-described onion hater—said she never realized how rich and sweet onions could taste when they are caramelized.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 21

Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

This fajita-quesadilla mash-up is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 21

Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Quinoa Quesadillas

Perfect as a vegetarian main, these quesadillas are filled with hearty quinoa and smoked gouda.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 21

Chicken Quesadillas with Red Onions

Zesty red onions are fantastic in this classic cheesy chicken quesadilla recipe.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
13 of 21

Habanero Chicken Quesadillas

This quesadilla packs a serious punch, thanks to fiery habañeros. Feel free to dial it up or down, depending on your tolerance.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
14 of 21

Pineapple Chicken Quesadillas

Sweet pineapple pairs perfectly with shredded chicken and gooey cheddar cheese in this delicious quesadill

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
15 of 21

Green Onion Chicken Quesadillas

Green onions go in to this classic quesadilla but feel free to use any type of onion you have on hand.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
16 of 21

Jalapeño Chicken Quesadillas

Spicy and delicious, these jalapeño-chicken quesadillas are the perfect appetizer for game day.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
17 of 21

Shrimp Quesadillas

Seafood lovers will dive right in to these delicious shrimp quesadillas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
18 of 21

Smoked Gouda and Sweet Onion Quesadillas

Caramelized sweet onions and smoked gouda cheese elevate this simple quesadilla into a delicious appetizer.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
19 of 21

Green Chile Chicken Quesadillas

Green chiles add a subtle spice to these easy-to-make chicken quesadillas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
20 of 21

Barbecue Chicken Quesadillas

Melted cheddar cheese and barbecue chicken stuffed in a crispy quesadilla is a great summer appetizer.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
21 of 21

Mushroom and Bacon Quesadillas

These easy-to-make quesadillas are filled with warm sautéed mushrooms and crisp bacon.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up