Best Quesadilla Recipes

Quesadillas have been a staple of Mexican cuisine since colonial times. Cooks take pliant corn tortillas made from masa flour and fill them with a layer of easy-melting cheese like Oaxaca, a white, semi-hard cheese that’s produced using a stretch and pull method similar to mozzarella. The cheese is topped with savory fillings such as sautéed mushrooms, squash blossoms, potatoes with chorizo (choripapa), and stewed chicken or beef tinga. Finally the tortilla is folded over and cooked on a hot comal, or griddle, until the fillings are hot and the outside of the tortilla is blistered and crisp.

America has adopted this Mexican dish and made it our own. While we often see quesadillas served Tex-Mex style under a pile of guacamole and sour cream, they can be any manner of flour tortilla filled with a hot, cheesy filling. Our collection of quesadilla recipes is a staple for nights when you need an inexpensive dinner with little prep and a short cooking time. They can even be healthy if you keep it simple and use fresh vegetables, like in our sautéed Kale Quesadillas or our Quesadillas with Broccoli and Cheese. If you’re looking for a more substantial meal, try our latest obsession: adding quinoa to quesadillas. The fluffy grain adds body and a nutty flavor that pairs well with chicken and sharp cheddar cheese. Serve a light green salad on the side to make your quesadilla a complete meal.

Our collection of quesadilla recipes wouldn’t be complete without some over-the-top snacks for game day. Think big flour tortillas stuffed with barbecued chicken or pulled pork topped with sautéed onions and peppers. If you’re looking for a quick party snack, we’ve included quesadillas with simple but tasty fillings such as mushrooms with bacon or spicy diced chicken with jalapenos. No matter what recipe you choose, make sure to look for low moisture cheeses like Monterrey Jack or shredded cheddar to get the best melt.

—Carrie Mullins