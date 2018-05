Since 1999, Caroline Granger has been growing grapes on her family’s farm, using the 1800s horse barn as the winery. Now her daughter, Maggie, is helping out in the vineyards, too, working to grow grapes biodynamically. 990 Closson Rd., Hillier; grangeofprince​edward.com.

Wine to try: 2010 The Grange Diana Block Pinot Noir