Best Places to Drink French Wine in NYC

1 of 10

Bar Boulud

The greatest Rhône list in town. 1900 Broadway; barboulud.com.

2 of 10

Bâtard

An exquisite selection of white Burgundies—which only makes sense given that the restaurant is named for a white wine appellation in Burgundy. 239 W. Broadway; batardtribeca.com.

3 of 10

Buvette

A small list that hits all of the best wine regions in France, with bottles mostly under $80, presented in a fantastic little storybook. 42 Grove St.; ilovebuvette.com.

4 of 10

Compagnie Des Vins Surnaturels

Impressive lineup of under-$100 Burgundies. 249 Centre St.; compagnienyc.com.

5 of 10

Eleven Madison Park

An astonishing number of bottles from top winemakers in Burgundy—many in magnums—some even served by the glass. 11 Madison Ave.; elevenmadisonpark.com.

6 of 10

Le Bernardin

Pages and pages of verticals from the who's who of Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhône. 155 W. 51st St.; le-bernardin.com.

7 of 10

Reynard

Phenomenal selection of Beaujolais. 80 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn; reynardnyc.com.

8 of 10

Pearl & Ash

Grower Champagnes, wacky bottlings from the Jura and back vintages of Bordeaux that all the cool-kid sommeliers love these days. 220 Bowery; pearlandash.com.

9 of 10

Racines

Epic collection of the Loire Valley's best organic and biodynamic producers, at an outpost of a beloved Paris wine bar. 94 Chambers St.; racinesny.com.

10 of 10

The Ten Bells

Esoteric natural wines from regions like the Loire and southwest France, served in the short-stemmed, teensy glasses used at Parisian wine bars. 247 Broome St.; tenbellsnyc.com.

