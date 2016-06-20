Best Places to Drink French Wine in NYC

Here, the best places to drink French wine in New York City—from Grower Champagnes to organic wines from the Loire Valley.
Here, the best places to drink French wine in New York City—from Grower Champagnes to organic wines from the Loire Valley.
The greatest Rhône list in town. 1900 Broadway; barboulud.com.
An exquisite selection of white Burgundies—which only makes sense given that the restaurant is named for a white wine appellation in Burgundy. 239 W. Broadway; batardtribeca.com.
A small list that hits all of the best wine regions in France, with bottles mostly under $80, presented in a fantastic little storybook. 42 Grove St.; ilovebuvette.com.
Impressive lineup of under-$100 Burgundies. 249 Centre St.; compagnienyc.com.
An astonishing number of bottles from top winemakers in Burgundy—many in magnums—some even served by the glass. 11 Madison Ave.; elevenmadisonpark.com.
Pages and pages of verticals from the who's who of Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhône. 155 W. 51st St.; le-bernardin.com.
Phenomenal selection of Beaujolais. 80 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn; reynardnyc.com.
Grower Champagnes, wacky bottlings from the Jura and back vintages of Bordeaux that all the cool-kid sommeliers love these days. 220 Bowery; pearlandash.com.
Epic collection of the Loire Valley's best organic and biodynamic producers, at an outpost of a beloved Paris wine bar. 94 Chambers St.; racinesny.com.
Esoteric natural wines from regions like the Loire and southwest France, served in the short-stemmed, teensy glasses used at Parisian wine bars. 247 Broome St.; tenbellsnyc.com.