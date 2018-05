The quintessential destination to take kids, it’s not a shocker that New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year at Disney World. Theme parks are often maxed to capacity, staying open late with family-friendly parties and thematic fireworks shows like Epcot’s globetrotting water, fire and video show "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth" and the Magic Kingdom’s "Wishes" show, in which Tinker Bell zips through the sky, Jiminy Cricket narrates and fireworks light up the sky to a musical score. The after-hours party is at Hollywood Studios, where Walt Disney World Resort guests can party until 3 a.m.