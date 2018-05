“Yes, it’s true, Minnesota has the best pizza in America,” says TV star and chef Andrew Zimmern. “Better than New York City and Chicago put together.” The Minnesota resident might be a bit biased, but his favorite order makes a case for thinking outside those major pizzaiola hubs: The Sunnyside is topped with guanciale and leeks that have been caramelized in the cured pork fat and finished with a hint of cream. A sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese and two fresh sunny-side up eggs complete the recipe. pizzerialola.com