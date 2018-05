You might not run across the ghost said to inhabit the old Dundee City Hall that serves as Argyle’s main building (the namesake of its Spirithouse Pinot Noir) but you can visit the Nuthouse (the old hazelnut plant and namesake of its Nuthouse Pinot) and taste its range of single vineyard still wines—and the sparkling wines that are among America’s best. Visit during the slack season in January and enjoy the Oregon Truffle Festival. argylewinery.com