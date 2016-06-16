Best New Star Chef Hotel Restaurants

THE HOTEL This is the first property by 1 Hotels, a new line with a strong focus on sustainability. The eco ethic is clear in big and small ways: “Do Not Disturb” signs are printed on repurposed cardboard from shipping containers, Teslas are on call for guests and—most significantly—chef Tom Colicchio runs all the restaurants, including the one by the pool.

THE CHEF “We spent months sourcing everything from Florida—we even found a fantastic burrata,” says Colicchio. At Beachcraft, he chars local octopus on a custom wood-burning grill to serve with a smoky-sweet ancho chile sauce; for his cabana menu at the poolside Sand Box, he fills tacos with kale slaw and yuca-encrusted lionfish, an invasive species. (One way to reduce the number of lionfish threatening local marine ecosystems is to eat them.)

Doubles from $499; 2341 Collins Ave.; 1hotels.com/southbeach.