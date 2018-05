This hit East Bay ramen shop is the result of a collaboration between three former chefs from the legendary Chez Panisse. Among them is Jerry Jaksich, who was so enthralled by the ramen at one Sapporo shop that he begged to work there and started by cleaning the floors. His experience in Japan shows: The springy-textured house-made noodles are exemplary, and the broths are uniformly delicious. Jaksich and his crew pride themselves on incorporating top-quality local ingredients such as nori from nearby Mendocino County. For dessert, the shop offers terrific ice cream sandwiches in combinations like black sesame ice cream with brown sugar cookies. ramenshop.com