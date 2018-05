At this new restaurant, down the block from NYC’s world-famous Murray’s Cheese shop, “Cheese is the focus of everything we do,” says mastermind Tia Keenan. “This is not a wine bar that has a great cheese collection, but rather a cheese bar that has a great wine and beer collection.” Two cheesemongers help to pair 30 mostly European wines by the glass with dishes like enchiladas salsa verde and buffalo cheese curds. 264 Bleecker St.; murrayscheesebar.com.