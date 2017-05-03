Best New Chefs' Summer Sides

This colorful salad of green and yellow beans and waxy potatoes reminds Jonathan Benno (an F&W Best New Chef 2006) of his brief stint in the kitchen at Al Di Là, a wildly popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. His friend Anna Klinger, the chef and co-owner, taught him how to make this deliciously tangy dressing, a mix of anchovies, poached garlic and olive oil.