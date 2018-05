The night before a long bike ride, Laurent Gras (BNC '02) carbo-loads by eating pasta tossed with a variety of vegetables for dinner; here, he combines green tomatoes, zucchini, asparagus and vitamin A-rich spinach. "I make this dish often in the early summer, when green vegetables are just coming into the market," he says. "You can eat a lot of it and still feel good about yourself. It doesn't make you tired like other, heavier pasta dishes can."