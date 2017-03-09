Best New Chefs 2010: Inspirations

Roy Choi

Best New Chef 2010: Roy Choi, Kogi, Los Angeles.

Career wake up call: "When I was 25, before I started cooking, I hit rock bottom. Then one day, I was lying on the couch watching Essence of Emeril, and I had an out-of-body experience. I felt like Emeril stepped out of the TV and shook me by the shoulders and said, 'Get off that couch. Taste this, smell this, do something.'"

Plus: Emeril Lagasse's Apple Pie Granita (left)

Matt Lightner

Best New Chef 2010: Matt Lightner, Castagna, Portland, Oregon.

Whose menus he checks out: Paul Liebrandt at Corton in NYC; Rene Redzepi at Noma in Copenhagen ("I wish he'd start a blog,"); Daniel Patterson at Coi in San Francisco.

Plus: Paul Liebrandt's Beet-and-Red Sorrel Salad with Pistachio (left)

Clayton Miller

Best New Chef 2010: Clayton Miller, Trummer's on Main, Clifton, Virginia.

What he learned at the French Laundry: Attention to the most minute detail. "In the middle of my interview with Thomas Keller, he was giving me a tour of the kitchen, and suddenly he dropped down on his knees and started wiping down a counter. And I was like, Should I start wiping it down too?"

Plus: Thomas Keller's Smoked Salmon Crisps (left)

Missy Robbins

Best New Chef 2010: Missy Robbins, A Voce, New York City

Memorable cooking experience: Cooking at March with guest chef André Soltner, the legendary former chef of NYC's Lutèce. "He was behind the line all day; he was so sweet and so cool."

Plus: André Soltner's Roasted Halibut with Vegetables en Papillote (left)

Jonathon Sawyer

Best New Chef 2010: Jonathon Sawyer, Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland, Ohio.

Ingredient obsession: Vinegar. "I currently have nine kinds that are fermenting, from straight red wine to one with late-harvest Riesling. On top of that, there are five kinds that we're finishing in new-American-oak barrels."

Plus: Deanie Fox's Strawberries with Buttermilk Ice and Balsamic Vinegar (left)

Alex Seidel

Best New Chef 2010: Alex Seidel, Fruition, Denver.

Memorable meal: A 19-course lunch-into-dinner meal at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York. "We thought it was just a four-course lunch. We also got a tour of the farm and their practices: It's a model that you would want to follow."

Plus: Dan Barber's Chicken Soup with Rosemary Matzo Balls (left)

Mike Sheerin

Best New Chef 2010: Mike Sheerin, Blackbird, Chicago.

Who he follows on Twitter: Sean Brock of McCrady's in Charleston, South Carolina ("He has a good blog going on, too [seanbrock.wordpress.com]"); Grant Achatz of Chicago's Alinea; Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto ("He's hilarious and entertaining; he'll post pictures of pigs being bled out in Spain—who does that?").

Plus: Chris Cosentino's Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley (left)

John Shields

Best New Chef 2010: John Shields, Town House, Chilhowie, Virginia.

Favorite cookbook: Essential Cuisine by Michel Bras. "When I want to be inspired by nature, I open up that book."

Plus: Michel Bras' Roasted Bananas with Spiced Syrup and Candied Nuts (left)

Jason Stratton

Best New Chef 2010: Jason Stratton, Spinasse, Seattle, Washington.

Favorite cooking show: Top Chef. "It's one of the only cooking shows that respects what a chef does on a daily basis. Every Wednesday night, my chef buddies and I watch it at a bar—The Bottleneck Lounge. We yell at Padma [Lakshmi, Top Chef host/judge] for her bad outfits. (Just kidding Padma! Much love Padma!)"

Plus: Padma Lakshmi's Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad (left)

James Syhabout

Best New Chef 2010: James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, California.

Biggest influence: David Kinch, chef/owner of Manresa. "He introduced me to everything. Even stoves. He introduced me to a French top stove; now, I can never go back to a traditional one."

Plus: David Kinch's Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Butter (left)

