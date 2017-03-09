Best New Chefs 2006

1 of 20 F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin, Maximilian Riedel (CEO of Riedel Crystal USA) and Katie Lee Joel (host of Bravo's Top Chef).

Advertisement

2 of 20 BNC party hosts Tom Colicchio, BNC 1991, (Gramercy Tavern, Craft, 'wichcraft, Craftsteak, Craftbar) and Katie Lee Joel.

3 of 20 The 2006 Best New Chefs.

Advertisement

4 of 20 2006 Best New Chefs David Chang (Momofuku, NYC), Mary Dumont (The Dunaway Restaurant, Portsmout

Advertisement

5 of 20 2006 Best New Chef Cathal Armstrong (Restaurant Eve, Alexandria).

Advertisement

6 of 20 2006 Best New Chefs Christopher Lee (Striped Bass, Philadelphia) and Douglas Keane (Cyrus, Heal

Advertisement

7 of 20 2006 Best New Chef Jonathan Benno (Per Se, NYC).

Advertisement

8 of 20 Maximilian Riedel, F&W publisher Julie McGowan, chef Jacques Pepin, Dana Cowin and Ed Kelly (president and CEO of American Express Publishing).

Advertisement

9 of 20 Katie Lee Joel with chef Bobby Flay (Mesa Grill, Bolo and Bar Americain, NYC) and his wife, actress Stephanie March.

Advertisement

10 of 20 Julie McGowan and Chris Spring (president of Spring-O'Brien Integrated Marketing).

Advertisement

11 of 20 Wines from Spain Director Katrin Naelapaa with Julie McGowan.

Advertisement

12 of 20 Restaurateur Drew Nieporent.

Advertisement

13 of 20 Chef Laurent Tourondel, BNC 1998 (BLT Fish, BLT Prime and BLT Steak, NYC).

Advertisement

14 of 20 BNC 2004 Scott Conant(L'Impero and Alto, NYC).

Advertisement

15 of 20 Scott Varricchio (Ouest), Julie McGowan and chef Tom Valenti, BNC 1990 (Ouest).

Advertisement

16 of 20 F&W's Gail Simmons with Top Chef contestants Lee Anne Wong and Andrea Beaman.

Advertisement

17 of 20 Top Chef contestants Miguel Morales and Lee Anne Wong.

Advertisement

18 of 20 BNC 2005 Shea Gallante(Cru, NYC).

Advertisement

19 of 20 Chefs Bobby Flay and Tom Valenti.

Advertisement