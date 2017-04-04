Best New Chef Restaurants

For the past 25 years, Food & Wine editors have traveled across America searching for the most talented and exciting young chefs in the country. The top results of their annual chef hunt become F&W’s Best New Chefs. Over the years, these talents have gone on to become incredible empire builders, from 1988 BNC Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller to the newest crop of chefs such as 2011 inductee Carlo Mirarchi, whose second Brooklyn restaurant, Blanca, is one of the hardest-to-book tables of the year. Here, a year in Best New Chef projects.—Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

More
Food & Wine
1 of 12

Little Goat, Chicago

Stephanie Izard (BNC 2011)
Stephanie Izard’s just-opened diner serves breakfast all day and comfort foods—including more than 15 sandwiches—alongside a Stumptown coffee bar and an artisanal bakery. “People can munch on a croissant in the morning, pick up dinner rolls on the way home or stop in for lunch in between,” Izard says. At night Little Goat turns into a bar with rotating regional beers on tap. littlegoatchicago.com

Advertisement
2 of 12

Borgne, New Orleans

John Besh (BNC 1999)
Superstar chef John Besh launched his ninth restaurant—with the help of chef Brian Landry—to highlight Gulf Coast seafood with flavors inspired by Isleños, immigrants from the Spanish Canary Islands. Both chefs are New Orleans natives who grew up fishing in the surrounding gulf waters and Lake Borgne, the restaurant’s namesake. “We try to recreate the traditional fish dishes that we ate as kids that have disappeared from local menus,” explains Landry. One signature is the stuffed flounder. “The seafood stuffing has a béchamel base, and—like any good Creole dish—the ‘trinity’ of onions, celery and green bell pepper,” says Landry. borgnerestaurant.com

3 of 12

Rione XIII, Seattle

Ethan Stowell (BNC 2008)
For his fifth Italian-influenced restaurant, Seattle empire builder Ethan Stowell looks to Rome and updates trattoria classics like bucatini amatriciana and chicken cacciatore, which he serves with a chanterelle-and-guanciale wine sauce. “We add a local twist by buying products from the Northwest, including shellfish, wild mushrooms and grass-fed beef,” says Stowell. He also makes two of the four mozzarellas offered on the menu, a fresh cow version and another that’s smoked. ethanstowellrestaurants.com/rionexiii/

Advertisement
4 of 12

Blanca, Brooklyn, New York

Carlo Mirarchi (BNC 2011)
Arguably the hardest new table to book of 2012, Carlo Mirarchi’s fantastic hideaway in the backyard of the hipster pizzeria Roberta’s has more courses than diners: There are 12 seats and around 28 small dishes per meal. Flashes of genius include the Wagyu beef carpaccio glazed with duck egg yolk and the fresh ravioli stuffed with nduja, a spicy Calabrian pork spread. While chefs’ tables often invite quiet contemplation, Blanca, like its sister restaurant, Roberta’s, wants diners to have fun. Blanca even leaves guests in charge of choosing the night’s music with a DIY turntable, and records that range from Dolly Parton to Metallica. blancanyc.com

Advertisement
5 of 12

Birdhouse on Hennepin, Minneapolis

Stewart Woodman (BNC 2006)
The inspiration for this health-conscious diner, which serves three meals a day (and breakfast all day long), came from Stewart Woodman’s own personal quest to eat healthier. “My family was focusing on smarter eating, so I decided to offer smaller portions and emphasize grain-based, vegetarian and vegan options,” says Woodman. His must-try best seller is sweet pea pâté, pureed with mint and goat cheese and served with house-made croutons. birdhousempls.com

Advertisement
6 of 12

The NoMad, New York City

Daniel Humm (BNC 2005)
Chef Daniel Humm, of New York City’s celebrated Eleven Madison Park, reinvents luxurious French dishes at this striking restaurant in the first US hotel by designer Jacques Garcia of Paris’s Hôtel Costes. Each of the dark wood rooms has its own character; the handsome bi-level Library has a menu of chef-driven bar snacks such as salmon rillettes and expert cocktails from mixologist Leo Robitschek; the burgundy velvet-draped Parlour is more formal, and where Humm serves his already famous roast chicken for two with foie gras, black truffle and brioche croutons stuffed under the skin. thenomadhotel.com

Advertisement
7 of 12

Mo-Chica, Los Angeles

Ricardo Zarate (BNC 2011)
Technically a reopening, the new location of Ricardo Zarate’s incredible Peruvian spot trades a generic food court spot for a vibrant, colorful setting with graffiti on the walls by local artist Kazem. Before honoring his Lima roots, Zarate spent time cooking in top international sushi spots like Zuma in London. His expertise with raw fish is apparent in fantastic ceviche such as a sea bass version punched up with yuzu and the spicy, citrusy fish marinade known as leche de tigre (tiger’s milk). He also aims to introduce Americans to less familiar proteins, as in an alpaca-lamb burger topped with pickled cucumbers, avocado and aji amarillo chile-yogurt dressing. mo-chica.com

Advertisement
8 of 12

Ma’ono Fried Chicken & Whisky, Seattle

Mark Fuller (BNC 2009)
The overwhelming success of the weekly fried chicken nights chef Mark Fuller threw at his Pacific Northwest-focused bistro Spring Hill inspired him to turn the spot into a Pacific Rim-influenced fried chicken joint and whiskey bar earlier this year. Ma’ono means “flavor” in Hawaiian, and the menu now pulls from Fuller’s childhood memories of the islands, including his grandmother’s spicy take on Southern comfort food. Here, each order is for a whole bird coated with a choice of Korean chile sauce or hot mustard and honey. Fuller fries only about 30 chickens a night, and he takes reservations for them in advance. maono.springhillnorthwest.com

Advertisement
9 of 12

Atera, New York City

Matt Lightner (BNC 2010)
Before becoming a Best New Chef at Portland, Oregon’s Castagna, Matt Lightner trained at Spain’s famed modernist restaurant Mugaritz. Now in New York, Lightner creates tasting menus that blend his passion for nature with molecular gastronomy techniques. Case in point: A particularly beautiful course looks like a razor clam but the shell is actually an ultra-light baguette painted with squid ink, and the delicate baton is filled with a briny clam mousse. ateranyc.com

Advertisement
10 of 12

Alla Spina, Philadelphia

Marc Vetri (BNC 1999)
Housed in a former garage with unfinished ceilings and exposed metal and wood, Marc Vetri’s Italian gastropub serves cult imported beers, such as hoppy Re Ale Extra from Rome’s Birra del Borgo, and next-level comfort food. Vetri transforms the Canadian import poutine into a mass of fries covered in rich guinea hen gravy and mozzarella curds, and overloads his Pig Pot Pie with pork shoulder, rib and head meat, before crowning the dish with flaky puff pastry. allaspinaphilly.com

Advertisement
11 of 12

Agrodolce, Seattle

Maria Hines (BNC 2005)
Maria Hines traveled through Sicily to research her third Mediterranean spot. Agrodolce means “sweet and sour” in Italian, and is one of the key flavors in Sicilian cooking. On her menu: house-made burrata, hand-cut pasta with pistachios and the region’s omnipresent street food arancini: fried rice balls that Hines plans to stuff with a mix of tomatoes and ground beef. agrodolcerestaurant.net

Advertisement
12 of 12

The Library at The Public, New York

Andrew Carmellini (BNC 2000)
“I think of this as more of a cultural project than a culinary one, though the food is also really good,” says New York City empire builder Andrew Carmellini. “It’s going to be stuff you want to munch on when you’re seeing a show,” he says, which means American dishes like chicken-fried chicken wings and a kielbasa sandwich on a pretzel roll with grainy mustard and sauerkraut. thelibraryatthepublic.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up