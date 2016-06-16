Best Museum Restaurants in the U.S.

The complex of buildings that houses this museum includes an entire block of historic homes; one of them, the Hiram Stevens house, an adobe built in the 1860s by a local politician, is the site of this casual café. Each of its four rooms has a working fireplace and bright, hand-painted doorframes with Southwestern floral or bird patterns. Café ownership and operation is a true family affair in the hands of Tucson native Judith Michelet, her son, chef Mark Jorbin, and his wife, Shirley. The menu includes hearty fare such as ancho chile–braised lamb shank and a citrusy achiote pork sandwich topped with avocado and pepper Jack cheese. cafealacarttucson.com