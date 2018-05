Founder Matthew Viragh’s passion for the dinner-at-the-movies concept led him to hire a lawyer and a lobbyist to overturn a decades-old New York law barring alcohol in cinemas before opening the cinema in 2011. Now, Williamsburg locals stop by the bi-level space for cocktails even when they’re not coming to catch one of a handful of indie, mainstream and old-school films (think Woody Allen’s To Rome With Love vs. Smokey and the Bandit). Theaters are filled with pairs of seats clustered around small tables, so it’s easy to eat fish tacos with cabbage slaw, Cotija cheese-tossed popcorn and other menu offerings conceived by Michelin-starred chef Saul Bolton. Cup holders are for pints of local Sixpoint beers or movie-geek drinks like the Hunger Games-inspired Girl on Fire, a spicy-tart mix of tequila and grapefruit juice. nitehawkcinema.com