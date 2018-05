In the quirky, romantic dark comedy, the bipolar Pat (Bradley Cooper) orders Raisin Bran for dinner in a diner with the grieving Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence). When asked why, he answers, “I ordered Raisin Bran because I didn’t want there to be any mistaking it for a date.” To which Tiffany counters, “It can still be a date if you order Raisin Bran.” This three-grain cereal may not be date-appropriate but it is definitely for date lovers. The recipe calls for Medjool dates, which add natural sweetness.