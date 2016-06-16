Best Hotels of 2013

In 2007 music executive John Voigtmann launched La Bandita, an eight-room guesthouse, with his travel writer wife, Ondine Cohane. Their second property is La Bandita Townhouse, a 12-room boutique hotel in the village of Pienza, in Siena, Italy. The Townhouse is a modern, American take on the small Tuscan hideaway, with an emphasis on high design and excellent service. Scottish chef David Mangan, previously at the Gleneagles resort, will oversee the food. "His best friend is a local butcher, he forages truffles with old guys from the village and a Mafia turncoat in hiding makes burrata for him," says Voigtmann. Doubles from $265 labanditatownhouse.com