At the end of a long, wood-slated pier is one of the city’s best seafood restaurants, Pierchic. But as you walk out over the blue waters, you’ll want to stop for a drink at Pierchic Bar, which is positioned to make you feel like you’re drinking in the middle of the ocean—with excellent views of the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah and of the coastline. Sip on a Botonica, made with Plymouth gin, blackberries, blueberries, egg whites and lemon juice, and don’t ignore the caviar program. jumeirah.com