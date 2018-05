Best Hotel Bars

With a fantastic chef in the kitchen, fabulous art on the walls and more than 50 bourbons on offer—it’s in Bourbon Country, after all—Proof on Main is not only Louisville’s best spot for a serious drink, but one of the country’s prime whiskey meccas. Patrons can try a flight of bourbons, sample a bourbon mash before it gets aged in a barrel or sip signature cocktails like the Ambassador’s Wife (bourbon, elderflower liqueur, vanilla-citrus Tuaca liqueur and basil).