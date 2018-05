Fiery Hot Chocolate

"We have lots of rich chocolate ganache all the time in the pastry kitchen, and our customers kept asking for hot chocolate," says Joanne Chang, pastry chef and owner of this relaxed bakery-café that has three locations in Boston. "So we scooped it into the espresso milk pitchers and steamed it with milk to make our signature hot chocolate. It’s thick and rich and really delicious." The "fiery" version gets its spicy flavor from chile powder and cayenne pepper.