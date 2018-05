The picturesque setting for superstar chef and activist Dan Barber’s Blue Hill restaurant, Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture, hosts top New York purveyors each year like Balthazar Bakery and Luke’s Lobster, and sells local beer. In place of a midway, the festival features a farmers’ market and staff from the farm and restaurant host fun workshops like how to make seasonal cocktails. Olympics-style events range from an egg race to a chefs-versus-farmers tug-of-war. stonebarnscenter.org