Forget about basic cheddar on white: these 22 restaurants are taking grilled cheese to a whole new level. We have collected the best grilled cheese sandwiches from across the country, from The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen in San Francisco to Bouchon Bakery in New York City. These grilled cheese purveyors are offering and exciting twist to the old classic. Be sure to try one of these the next time you’re in town.