20 Essential Kitchen Accessories Under $20

When I moved into my first solo apartment, in Astoria, Queens, I was an over-worked graduate student who knew how to cook quesadillas, pasta, and the occasional sautéed vegetable. I owned a plastic coffee maker, a baking sheet, and saucepan and only one other pan. I had no idea where to start when it came to stocking my kitchen with the appropriate tools to make cooking not just simple, but enjoyable. I figured that buying even the most basic kitchen accessories would be expensive, so I, for three years, I stuck to using ice trays that cracked when I tried to take out the cubes and took measurements from a mug instead of a measuring cup. I hadn’t even heard of a cast iron pan until I finished school. Eventually, I gave into adulthood, and bought a real measuring cup, a jug for cold water, a spatula, and a whole laundry list of other inexpensive, straightforward products that vastly improved my home life with their multi-purpose functionality. Don’t let this sad situation befall your loved ones. This holiday season, give them the gift of knowledge—the knowledge that decking out your kitchen in the must-have tools for any burgeoning home cook doesn’t take a fortune. Save them from the embarrassment I suffered for so long, living with a barren, lifeless kitchen. Here are 20 beautiful, practical, kitchen accessories to complete any kitchen—all for under $20. —Elisabeth Sherman

More
Food & Wine
1 of 20 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

OXO Hand held mandoline

A classic kitchen tool that gives you thinly sliced vegetables and fruit—the tool you need to help you start eating more vegetables. $15 on crateandbarrel.com

Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Red And Aqua Silicone Pastry Brushes Set Of 2

A pastry brush changed my life in the kitchen: Now, coating vegetables with olive oil before roasting and brushing egg yolk onto pie crust is effortless and doesn’t make a mess. $10 on worldmarket.com

3 of 20 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Aqua 3-Cup French Press

An elevated cup of coffee is as simple as this easy-to-use French Press. $10 on worldmarket.com

Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Paderno 2-Blade Spiralizer

Small enough that it won’t get in the way or take up too much space in your kitchen, this tool gives you vegetable ribbons. $20 on crateandbarrel.com

Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy of Macy's

Pyrex 2 Cup Measuring Cup

The very first thing you need to buy if you want to learn how to cook. This one in particular is invaluable classic. $7 on macys.com

Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy of Macy's

Pyrex Baking Dish

Use it for brownies, casserole, potatoes au gratin—any large dishes you’re dreaming up for a big dinner party or a simple weeknight meal with family. $13 on macys.com

Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy of Rocky Luten / Food52

Pro Silicone Spatula

I am not exaggerating when I say that a silicone spatula is probably one of the most under-appreciated but most useful kitchen tools money can buy. Use a spatula when you’re baking, cooking eggs, sautéing tofu, melting butter—the list goes on and on. $20 on food52.com

Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy of Bobbi Lin / Food52

Multi-Cup Porcelain Coffee Pour Over

For fans of a strong coffee, this minimalist white porcelain pour over that fits right over your cup is a must-have. Just add a filter and your favorite grounds for a quick and reliably tasty cup of coffee. $20 on food52.com

Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Lodge Cast-Iron Round Fry Pan

Another absolute essential for any home cook, the versatile cast iron pan lasts forever and will prove itself to be the superstar among your cookware. $16 on williams-sonoma.com

Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Ceramic Storage Canister

One of the hallmarks of a well-put together kitchen is that the flour and sugar have homes inside pretty jars, instead of languishing in the messy, torn cardboard boxes and bags in the back corner of a cabinet. $8 on worldmarket.com

Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy of West Elm

Dapper Animal Salad Plates

Add a little character to your kitchen with a fun plate, even if the rest of your kitchen is still a work in progress. An animal print like this one is always a crowd-pleaser. $10 on westelm.com

Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Square Glass Bottle With Clamp Stopper

I now have three of these in my refrigerator. I keep one by my bed at night, and fill up the other two to use at the dinner table when I’m alone and when I have friends over. $6 on worldmarket.com

Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Dumpling maker

This is nifty little tool makes it easy to make a “purse” out of your dumpling dough. $13 on crateandbarrel.com

Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

King Cube Silicone Ice Cube Trays

Throw out those cheap plastic ice trays once and for all (mine were from the dollar store) and replace them with this more durable silicone version. $17 on william-sonoma.com

Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Glass Teapot With Black Porcelain Infuser

Stop pouring hot water straight from the pot into your mug. A teapot is a minimalistic, but classy addition to your kitchen and this one even includes an infuser so you can finally try loose leaf tea, as I’m sure you have meaning to do for, like, years, now. $15 on worldmarket.com

Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Antica Oil Dispenser

Most people keep their olive oil in it’s original bottle, but if you, like me, buy the generic brand from the grocery store, that bottle starts to look a little drab sitting on your counter, with the plastic top and label peeling off. This sleek container will make even the cheapest olive oil look stylish. $13 on williams-sonoma.com

Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy of Bobbi Lin / Food52

Vegetable brush

This scrubber, which gives your vegetables a thorough wash before they end up on your plate, can also be used to clean tile (just buy two). $20 on food52.com 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy of Amazon

Pyrex 10 piece storage set

Store leftovers, bring your lunch to work, and make more room in your crowded refrigerator with these sturdy Pyrex storage containers. $17 on amazon.com

Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy of Amazon

Raniaco Stainless Steel Grater

This slim, light grater gives you tiny shreds of lime, lemon, ginger, and even cheese, without the hassle of using the box shredder to get a small amount of zest. $10 on amazon.com

Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy of Amazon

Oster 5-Quart Steamer

Steam vegetables and salmon at the same time in this convenient appliance, which should eliminate any excuse you’ve been using to not eat healthy. $19 on amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up