Best Fondue in the U.S.

Fondue saw its American heyday in the 1960s, when themed parties centered around mid-century fondue sets were all the rage. But does melted cheese ever really go out of style? We can thank the Swiss for introducing their decadent national dish to the States, traditionally prepared with a blend of cheeses, wine and seasonings, then served in a communal pot (caquelon) or portable stove (échaud) and accompanied by long, skewer-like utensils. Lesser known but equally delicious is raclette, which is the name for both the type of semi-firm cheese and the device used to melt it over bread, cheese, vegetables and meat. And because love for cheese is universal, plenty of other cultures lay claim to similar creamy interpretations. In Mexico, queso fundido is serving bubbling hot in a cast iron, accompanied with fresh tortillas for scooping. British pubs often serve Welsh rarebit, a cheese dip traditionally made with cheddar, ale, mustard and Worcesterchire, then poured over slices of toast. These are just a couple of the inspirations for the following 15 melted cheese creations you must try.—Veronica Meewes

Trestle on Tenth, New York, NY

As long as the weather outside is frightful in New York, Swiss chef Ralf Kuettel plans on offering Fondue Sundays at Trestle on Tenth. His blend of Gruyère, Emmentaler and Vacherin cheeses are served with steamed potatoes, baguette and an assortment of salty cured meats and briney cornichons, which provide the perfect balance of flavors. As per Swiss fondue tradition, Trestle will also offer pairings of black tea, Chasselas white wine and Kirschwasser, the Swiss brandy made from morello cherries. trestleontenth.com

Dai Due, Austin, TX

Though chef Jesse Griffiths just recently opened Dai Due’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Austin, he’s been cultivating relationships with local farmers and ranchers for years through Dai Due’s original supper club and farmers’ market butcher shop. His broiled Neufchâtel, garlic and cheddar dip uses cheese from local Full Quiver Farms and paprika dried and ground in-house. It arrives to the table bubbly hot in a tiny cast-iron pan accompanied by toasted slices of their house-baked bread.daidue.com

Easy Bistro & Bar, Chattanooga, TN

Louisiana-born chef Erik Niel uses his roots in the bayou as inspiration for the Southern-inspired French fare at Easy Bistro, housed in what was once the original Coca-Cola plant in Chattanooga. His mascarpone, crawfish and artichoke dip with homemade lavash is still so popular, it remains on the menu after nine years.easybistro.com

Roaring Fork, Scottsdale, AZ

Chef Santiago Estrada of the Roaring Fork in Scottsdale drew inspiration from New Mexico for his lamb chop fondue. The blend of Monterey Jack and goat cheeses is thinned with white wine and milk, enhanced with shallots and garlic, served in a personal-sized cast-iron pot and accompanied with Frenched lamb rib chops, cubes of roasted butternut squash and chile pecan bread for dipping.roaringfork.com

Bar Marmont, Los Angeles, CA

Bar Marmont, inside the famed Chateau Marmont, features a raclette share board during L.A.’s brief annual winter stint. Chef Carolynn Spence seeks out the ripest raclette, whether French or Swiss, melts it over crispy fried potatoes into a cast-iron dish, and sprinkles the top with Spanish smoked paprika. With it, she serves thin-sliced Alto Adige speck, pickled red onions, cornichons, Granny Smith apple and griddled baguette from local Bread Bar bakery.chateaumarmont.com

Merchants, Nashville, TN

Merchants serves Southern comfort food out of an old hotel in downtown Nashville. Chef Barclay Stratton’s baked cheese is a blend of Monterey Jack, goat cheese, cream cheese, white Velveeta and creamy Mornay sauce. He bakes it in a ramekin until bubbling and brown-topped, then serves it piping hot with pico de gallo and homemade tortilla chips.merchantsrestaurant.com

Día de Campo, Hermosa Beach, CA

Día de Campo, a self-described “modern surf lodge, fish house and raw bar” in Hermosa Beach, serves primarily Mexican seafood with a playful new American twist. Chef Ken Johnson’s version of queso fundido incorporates rich pork belly with sweet pieces of pineapple and an added zing from habanero mustard. Their nutty house-made tortillas serve as the perfect vehicle for scooping.diadecampohb.com

Lula Cafe, Chicago, IL

Lula Cafe owners Amanda Tshilds and Jason Hammel were undoubtedly inspired by Tshilds’ Greek restauranteur grandparents when creating their popular baked feta dish. They begin by whipping creamy French feta, which is baked, then drizzled with a jalapeño-basil oil. It is then served with a fan of grilled bread, marinated olives, sliced cucumber and a parsley garnish. lulacafe.com

Palace Kitchen, Seattle, WA

For the goat cheese and lavender fondue at Palace Kitchen in Seattle, chef Tom Douglas sources Laura Chenel chèvre and lavender from a local farm on the Olympic Peninsula. The velvety white blend arrives in a dish raised over a tea candle, served with sliced apples and Applewood grilled bread, which is baked fresh daily at their Dahlia Bakery bread workshop. tomdouglas.com

Stoddard’s Fine Food and Ale, Boston, MA

For the Cask Ale Fondue at Stoddard’s Fine Food and Ale in Boston, chef Jason Fiset starts with one of the two locally brewed casks on tap—either American Pale Ale or India Pale Ale—and blends it with aged Gouda and house-made Mornay sauce. It is then served with house-made pretzels and local foccacia from Iggy’s Bread, then served piping hot in iron bowls. stoddardsfoodandale.com

Large Marge, Los Angeles, CA

When Courtney McBroom moved to New York and began working at Momofuku Milk Bar, she was horrified to find the warm, cheesy dip known as queso was impossible to find outside of Texas. So when she and Leslie Behrens began their Large Marge Sunday pop-ups at Son of a Gun in Los Angeles, they made it one of their specialties. The secret behind the stuff is actually processed white American cheese melted with buttermilk, heavy cream, skim milk and garlic powder. They sometimes add mushrooms, pepperoncini, refried beans or taco meat and serve with either a pizza box full of house-made chips or as individually dipped nachos dressed up with radish salad. largemargecooks.tumblr.com

Chinook Tavern, Greenwood Village, CO

Chinook, located just outside Denver, features a Zermatt Room—an entire section of the restaurant dedicated to raclette and fondue served family-style. Chef Markus P. Georg serves the four varieties of melted cheese (St. Moritz raclette, classic Swiss fondue, Taos pepper fondue and smoked Gouda fondue) with baguette, smoked chipolata sausages, seasonal vegetables and dry-aged, locally raised beef. chinookdenver.com

Red Bird Restaurant, Missoula, MT

Though the gilded dining room of Missoula’s Red Bird restaurant is inviting, the wine bar is the only place you can order chef Jim Tracey’s signature Champagne fondue. The impossibly smooth blend arrives served with bread and pears, but those in the know add tender marinated and grilled bison and steak for dipping, too. redbirdrestaurant.com

Vie, Western Springs, IL

True to his philosophy of working with local farms, chef Paul Virant of Michelin-starred Vie sources his Little Bloom on the Prairie from Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery in nearby Champaign, Illinois. He wood-grills the mushroomy Camembert-style goat cheese before serving the entire wheel family-style, topped with mushroom conserva and a watercress garnish and accompanied by plum preserves and house-made rye toast.vierestaurant.com

