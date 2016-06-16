To find out where to eat in Dubai, Food & Wine asked food photographer and Instagram star Sukaina Rajbali (@sukainarajabali) to tour the Dubai food scene and share her insider picks. For those who haven't visited Dubai, it might be surprising to realize that the UAE city excels in everything from Moroccan lamb and buttermilk-fried chicken, to layer cakes, coffee and organic ice cream. But in addition to cultivating an over-the-top and cosmopolitan reputation, Dubai has attracted a range of diverse foodies who've opened restaurants ranging from Paris cafés to gastropubs to Indian food trucks. You can't even escape avocado toast! Click through the slideshow to browse the best Dubai restaurants and start planning a trip to Dubai. Captions by Sukaina Rajbali.