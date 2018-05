Cooking with a crockpot helps create layers of flavor in everything from hearty stews to healthy chicken dishes. Even desserts can benefit from the crockpot; cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker gets an incredible silky texture since the machine steams the cake as it bakes. F&W has the best crock pot recipes including slow cooker glazed pork ribs with white beans and slow cooker meatballs that are delicious served in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll. Plus, delicious Asian-inspired slow cooker recipes like crockpot Korean beef stew and slow cooker coconut pork curry featuring bold ingredients like fresh ginger, cumin and turmeric. Here, our very best crock pot and slow cooker recipes.