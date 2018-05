The F&W Best New Chef 1994 gives raw and vegan cooking classes in Santa Monica, California; he'll open a new school in Miami next month.

Cool Tools: Each teaching kitchen has 16 marble workstations and a super-cooling anti-griddle.

Virtual Class: A new online program lets students watch sessions and virtually interact with instructors and classmates.

Price: Sessions from $150; matthewkenneycuisine.com