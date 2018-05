“It started when I was 9,” says Tatte Bakery chef and owner Tzurit Or. “My mom made this cake every other week. She used to hide the crust from me because I couldn't resist eating it all!” Her fluffy and light best-selling vanilla cheesecake is so popular, Or can’t take it off the menu. “It has a dreamy texture and flavor, far from the traditional American cheesecake,” she says. Although Or modified her mother’s recipe a bit, she sticks with the original Israeli quark cheese. “It is not easy to get it to the States, and I took a big chance knowing we might run out from time to time,” she says. “When we do, it is a huge issue for customers. Like the end of the world is here.” tattebakery.com