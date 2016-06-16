Best Castle Stays

Gather family and friends and check into a fabulous castle.—Gina Hamadey
County Meath, Ireland
Less than an hour from Dublin, this 15th-century castle has six lovely bedrooms, each with a view of the grounds, which are as bucolic as you’d expect in the Irish countryside. From $1,626 a night for up to 14 people: $116 per person; homeaway.com
Villefranche, France
In 1904 the king of Belgium lived in this palatial home, in the sweet French Riviera town of Villefranche. There are plenty of places to gather: by the fireplace in the large living room, on the rooftop terrace or around the large island in the fabulous kitchen. From $1,174 per night for up to 10 people: $117 per person; timeandplace.com
Umbria, Italy
The interiors of Castello di Santa Eurasia are as regal as its exterior, with velvet drapes, Renaissance tapestries and frescoes, and fireplaces in every bedroom. From $1,924 per night for up to 16 people: $241 per person; luxuryretreats.com
Tuscany
Monteverdi is a regal-looking village comprising a super-stylish hotel and restaurant (overseen by Paolo Coluccio, a Locanda Locatelli-trained Italian chef), plus three over-the-top gorgeous villas. Villas from $7,450 weekly for 4 people: $1,863 per person for the week; monteverdituscany.com
New Hampshire
Though this hilltop castle was built in 1995, it looks like it’s been there for hundreds of years, with its stone-turreted exterior, and the four-poster beds and crystal chandeliers inside. The basement has a full bar that resembles the set of Cheers. From $1,400 a night for up to 22 people: $64 per person; homeaway.com
Sonoma, CA
This palatial estate—with tennis and basketball courts, a solar-heated pool and an adjacent carriage house—is set among Sonoma’s grapevines. The company’s concierge can provide a variety of services, such as booking a private chef or arranging a winery tour. From $1,380 per night for up to 10 people: $138 per person; timeandplace.com
Florida
This outrageous, sprawling Tuscan-style villa is just 30 minutes from the center of Orlando. Guests can choose between jumping into either the large salt-water pool or Lake Apopka, which is right outside the door. From $2,500 weekly for up to 8 people: $312 per person for the week; airbnb.com
