Any visit to the Northeast should include The Blue Duck. On the outside, it's an unassuming spot tucked in a strip mall, but the interior has polish to rival any Center City restaurant. And the duck fries alone, topped with duck confit and smoked gouda, can justify the trip. But the star is a burger called the Beast of Northeast Philly: a wild boar and beef patty with smoked gouda, fried Sriracha onions, bacon and a sweet tomato jam. blueduckphilly.com