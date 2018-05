If you don’t happen to be one of the lucky Brooklyn residents near this impeccable French bakery, make the trip to pick up one of these petite works of art. Bien Cuit is offering both a Mont Blanc Bûche — with candied chestnut cream, crispy praline and chocolate ganache — and a Tres Leches Bûche with coconut mousse, milk jam and guava. $35, biencuit.com