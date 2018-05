The word Baroque likely brings to mind one of two things: classical music, or stuffy interiors that make use of gold and heavy fabrics. However, in recent months layered looks of brocade, velvet and damask have been all over the runways, and interior designers are putting their own spin on this traditional look. When used in moderation, the Baroque era’s intricate patterns and gilt accents offer elegance and Old World charm. —Maren Ellingboe