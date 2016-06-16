Best Bar Stools

From modern sculptural to pop art-inspired, these 10 bar stools add some personality to your space.
1 of 10
Sleek Stool
Made in a family-owned steel shop in Minnesota, the Collins marries a sleek, angular design with playful colors. From $269; roomandboard.com
2 of 10
Sculptural Stool
The Continuum stool from Lapalma is named for its curvy base, which looks like it was made from a single piece of steel. From $530; yliving.com
3 of 10
Comfortable Stool
The generously sized seat (17.5 inches wide) on Quinze & Milan’s Pilot stool makes it extra-comfortable. It’s available in three heights. From $289; wayfair.com
4 of 10
Stackable Stool
The plywood and steel Church stool is Gus* Design Group’s interpretation of the stackable chairs that are often found in church halls and schools.
$210; lekkerhome.com
5 of 10
Iconic Stool
The Kartell Masters stool, designed by Philippe Starck and Eugeni Ouitlet, is based on their famous chair, which fuses styles from other well-known designers like Eero Saarinen and Charles Eames. $490; Hivemodern.com or kartellstorela.com
6 of 10
Colorful Stool
The hand-welded steel Flint stool has a bright yellow powdercoated finish with slightly flared legs and cute little capped feet. $129; cb2.com
7 of 10
Angular Stool
The Acute stool from Brave Space Design is all about threes: the seat is made from three pieces of bamboo and it has a trio of steel legs, including a foot rest. $364; wayfair.com
8 of 10
Modern Stool
Designer John Vogel adds his signature webbed seats to a midcentury-inspired style. From $369; westelm.com
9 of 10
Industrial Stool
Handcrafted from recycled cast aluminum, reevesdesign’s stool is meant to mimic the drip-like quality of molten aluminum. The seat is made of durable teak. $995; abchome.com
10 of 10
Origami Stool
Blu Dot’s Real Good stool is made from laser cut steel that unfolds and attaches to the carbon steel base to create a wrap-around seat. $249; lumens.com
