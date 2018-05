Chef Joey Campanaro gets the beef (grass-fed Black Angus brisket) for his fabulous Bacon Cheeseburger from famed Manhattan purveyor Pat LaFrieda. LaFrieda also provides the bacon: applewood-smoked pork belly that Campanaro hand-cuts and fries until crispy. To ensure that each bite has perfect proportions of the two meats, Campanaro “glues” them together with a veil of broiler-melted American cheese. The burger is served on a house-baked bun with a hint of molasses and is accompanied by pickles from local producer Guss’. thelittleowlnyc.com