Avocado sandwich with cabbage and jalapeno slaw, tomato and aioli

Chef/owner Jason Kim came up with this crazy-popular sandwich while testing the recipe for Forage’s pork-belly sandwich, a grilled and charred French baguette with garlicky aioli, jalapeño-lime slaw and tomato. When pork fatigue set in, he replaced the belly with avocado, and a new menu item was born. He uses only two types of California avocados: Pinkertons (an intense, pear-shaped variety) and super-creamy Reeds. “When we can't get these, we don't put the sandwich on the menu,” Kim says. www.foragela.com