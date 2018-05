Choctal offers 4 varieties of vanilla ice cream, each one is made with particular vanilla from a single region like Papua New Guinea, where the beans are plump and flavorful, with cherry-ish fruit notes. As a member of 1% For The Planet, Choctal has pledged to donate 1% of their annual sales to good causes in the countries in which they do business. They follow this same principle of giving back at home and have hosted ice cream socials at shelters and missions across Southern California. $11 for 1 pint, plus shipping; choctal.com