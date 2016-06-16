Best Artisan Blankets

These gorgeous artisan blankets will keep you warm until springtime.—Julia Heffelfinger

Folk Fibers

Maura Grace Ambrose’s one-of-a-kind quilts are made from all-natural fibers that are dyed with ingredients grown and foraged around her home in Texas. Each quilt is hand-stitched and takes roughly two to four weeks to complete. Price upon request, folkfibers.com

Maine Woolens Savannah Throw

This classic all-American blanket is made of thick cotton and is surprisingly warm. Plus, it’s machine washable. $70, mainewoolens.com

Faribault Woolen Mill Foot Soldier Maple Leaf Blanket

We love this Faribault wool blanket inspired by our neighbors to the north. It’s stylish, durable and the perfect size for two. $200, faribaultmill.com

Steven Alan for West Elm Alpaca Stripe Throw

Part of West Elm’s collaboration with Steven Alan, these Fair Trade alpaca wool throws are lightweight, stylish and affordable. $64.99, westelm.com

Injiri Border Stripe Khadi Throw

Made by artisans in India, Injiri handlooms these gorgeous blankets according to 4,000-year-old traditions. $310, daraartisans.com

Telar by Nido Humahuaca Blanket

This is the first foray into home goods for the Argentinian knitwear company Nido. Organic and contemporary, we are seeing more and more chunky knits like these in fashion, kitchen and home goods. $485, covetandlou.com

Hopewell Quilted Blankets

Founders and longtime friends Eliza Kenan and Claire Oswalt merged their design, sewing and architecture experience to create Hopewell. These bright, modern designs are a fun play on traditional quilting. From $150, hopewellworkshop.com

Swans Island Maine Coastal Throw

These incredibly soft blankets from Swans Island are a blend of merino wool and alpaca. $495, swansislandcompany.com

Aboubakar Fofana Dark Indigo Stitched Throw

Fofana, a textile designer from Mali, makes these intricately woven blankets to preserve and revitalize his country’s tradition of dyeing with vegetables and natural indigo. $599, daraartisans.com

Sarah Nishiura Quilts

We love the geometric patterns and pops of color on these hand-sewn quilts from Chicago-based artist Sarah Nishiura. Price upon request, sarahnishiura.com

