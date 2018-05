Best American Lagers

Where do you even begin in California? The state probably makes more amazing hopped-up lagers than anywhere else in the country. If you live in the Golden State, you most likely already have your favorite. For the rest of us, California Lager from San Francisco’s Anchor is an easy-to-find beer that brings the feel of West Coast sunshine to the entire country: drinkable, delicate, creamy and brimming with a delightful mix of bread, cracker, light citrus, pepper and bitter notes. It gets bonus points as a historical nod to the first lager ever brewed in the state back in the 19th century. anchorbrewing.com