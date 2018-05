"I started making my Abilene sauce 20 years ago, and every year I tweak it or add something," says chef James Holmes of his signature barbecue sauce. Despite its spicy intensity, the pork and beer flavors come straight through.

Beer Pairing Fruity, rich Belgian-style pale ale: 2010 Goose Island Matilda.

Wine Pairing Earthy, berry-inflected Monastrell: 2008 Atope.