Beef Crock-Pot Recipes

Beef, it's what's for dinner. No really, if you break out your slow cooker, we have a killer collection of delicious beef Crock-Pot recipes that will rekindle (or just expand) your love of red meat. Sure, we have the a few great slow cooker beef stew recipes, but we take it to the next level with dishes like our Slow Cooker Ginger-Beef Noodle Soup and our Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Brisket.

Food & Wine
Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

This warming eastern European short rib stew is best served in deep bowls over buttery noodles.

Slow Cooker Korean Beef Stew with Napa Cabbage and Pickles

Napa cabbage and thinly-sliced sour pickles add texture and tang to this hearty stew. Searing the pieces of beef chuck before putting them in the slow cooker gives the stew a rich flavor.

Slow Cooker Ginger-Beef Noodle Soup

This gingery soup features meaty shiitake mushrooms, shredded beef chuck and chewy Japanese udon noodles.

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff with Garganelli Pasta

Like most stroganoffs, this one tastes even better when it cools in the sauce and is reheated and served the next day.

Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Brisket

A few hours in the slow cooker and this beef dish will be melt-in-your-mouth delicious by the time you're ready to eat it.

Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar

You've never had Texas brisket like this before, but it may change the way you enjoy it forever.

Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance.

Belgian Ale-Braised Pot Roast with Melted Kale and Onions

This hearty pot roast is slowly cooked in a Belgian-style beer broth, and then smothered in tender kale and onions.

