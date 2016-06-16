Beautiful Serving Platters

My family was not a foodie family. We were more of a “designie” family. Both my parents had an eye for style, and they were passionate about everything from decorating rooms to creating place settings. The centerpiece on our long, polished wood table was an oval mirror, on top of which sat pinecones and artichokes that my father had spray-painted silver. My mother, who still loves metallics, found funky, shiny circular silver place mats to put under the conventional cut crystal and Georg Jensen flatware. The metal of my childhood was clearly silver; today, the metal of the moment turns out to be gold. Here, a selection that would do my parents proud. — Dana Cowin