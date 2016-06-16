Beautiful Serving Platters

My family was not a foodie family. We were more of a “designie” family. Both my parents had an eye for style, and they were passionate about everything from decorating rooms to creating place settings. The centerpiece on our long, polished wood table was an oval mirror, on top of which sat pinecones and artichokes that my father had spray-painted silver. My mother, who still loves metallics, found funky, shiny circular silver place mats to put under the conventional cut crystal and Georg Jensen flatware. The metal of my childhood was clearly silver; today, the metal of the moment turns out to be gold. Here, a selection that would do my parents proud. — Dana Cowin

Aboro Tart Platter

$245; bernardaud.com.

Agua Oval Platter

$385; lorenagaxiola.com.

Battuto Bronze Platter

$112; dbohome.com.

Bridget Parris by Magenta Oh So Fountainbleu Serving Platter

$162; purehome.com.

Oblong Burlap Tray with Gold Stripe

$90; suiteonestudio.com.

Kelly Wearstler for Pickard China Bedford Charger Plate

$195; available at Bergdorf Goodman, 800-558-1855.

Sieger by Fürstenberg Ca' d'Oro Service Plate

$300; michaelcfina.com.

Vista Alegre Orquestra Platter

$73; 917-831-4377.

