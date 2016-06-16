Beautiful Kitchen Tools

Beautiful and useful kitchen tools, from ice cream scoops to sturdy copper pans.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9 Courtesy of AHAlife.com

Belle-V Ice Cream Scoop

Belle-V’s ergonomic off-center design lets you keep your wrist straight when scooping. Buy: $49 at ahalife.com

Advertisement
2 of 9

Hand-Carved Tools

Toronto blogger Nikole Herriott turned her father Lance's woodcarving hobby into a business: “Whether my dad is watching TV or waiting for my mom in a store, he’s always got a spoon going.”From $70 for a rolling pin; shop.herriottgrace.com.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Rosewood Mortar & Pestle

Designer Tahir Mahmood uses Indian rosewood to create a beautiful version of a kitchen workhorse. From $140; loveadorned.com

Advertisement
4 of 9

Modernist Cast Iron

Working with recycled steel in a micro-foundry powered by vegetable oil and Kickstarter money, cousins Jason Connelly and Jason Truex are updating the design of cast-iron cookware. Their first two pieces include a braising skillet and a 9.5-inch skillet with a long handle that stays cool. Pieces are hand-poured into sand-and-clay molds, then preseasoned with flaxseed oil, so they’re supersmooth and nonstick. From $180; boroughfurnace.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Powerful Mezzaluna

Blacksmith Marc Maiorana of Iron Design in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, hand-forges beautiful steel housewares, including a stunning one-pound mezzaluna that’s great for chopping vegetables. Each piece has a slightly different texture, one that Maiorana describes as wild and organic. “I love that, with heat and force, I can manipulate steel,” he says. “I can give a rigid material some grace.” $300; irondesigncompany.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Sturdy Copper Pans

“Tin-lined copper pans are unbeatable. They shed heat as fast as they gain it, perfect for fragile sauces and control-freak cooks,” says Mac Kohler, who founded Brooklyn Copper Cookware with metalsmith Jeff Herkes. “Re-tinned as needed, the pans last forever.” As the only copper-cookware maker in the US, the company has gained a following among chefs like Alice Waters. From $329 for a 9.5-inch sauté pan; brooklyncoppercookware.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Ergonomic Mortars & Pestles

“Once you touch clay, it’s hard to stop,” says Chifen Cheng. An avid cook, Cheng longed for a lightweight mortar and pestle she could hold in her small hands. “I’ve never found one that felt good after grinding spices for a while,” she says. She now makes them for different hand sizes, adding an ergonomic thumb dent on the pestles. Although signs of the artisan’s touch can add to the charm of handmade pieces, she can’t help but aim for perfection: “As a designer, I want everything to be smooth and proportional,” she says. From $65; designlump.blogspot.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Keller Cookware

Star chef Thomas Keller put a lifetime of expertise into his new designs for All-Clad, which include a five-ply skillet. From $120; williams-sonoma.com. 

Advertisement
9 of 9

Clay Cookware

Architect Stefania Vasques reimagines nonna’s favorite terra-cotta pots with sleek, geometric lines. From $79; sambonet-shop.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up