Beautiful Floral Accents

This black-and-white tray is made from Swedish birchwood. ($43; gretelhome.com.)
The Zephirine wallpaper collection makes antique floral prints more modern by repeating them on a smaller scale. ($372 per 11-yard roll; beckensteinfabrics.com.)
Liberty of London’s beautiful flower-printed napkins are available in four different colors; the set also includes simple vintage hemp-linen place mats. ($99 for four; greenhousedesignstudio.com.)
This cheerful iPhone case is perfect for easing into the floral trend. ($24; anthropologie.com.)
Banquet’s floral gift wrap is an inexpensive way to create pretty gifts—or frame some of it for an affordable piece of art. ($4; banquetworkshop.com.)
Mackenzie-Childs’ vibrant enamelware is handmade in Aurora, New York. (From $36; mackenzie-childs.com.)