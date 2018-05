Bring the excitement of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen home with the three-course dinner chef Chris Cosentino created for the festival. For this exclusive event, Cosentino combined fresh ingredients, innovative flavors and creative presentation—and now you can re-create it all at home. Check out the recipes, as well as the kitchen tools for making them, and remember to share photos of your meal with #HaveDinnerWithUs.

Traditionally savory flavors like balsamic vinegar, bay leaf, and black pepper, elevate chef Chris Cosentino's dessert from mere sweetness to sublime sophistication.

This recipe is sponsored by KitchenAid.