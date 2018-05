This recipe calls for a salmon roast--a large chunk cut from the widest end of the fish (right behind the head). You will need to special-order it from your fishmonger. This very flavorful part of the fish comes with skin and bones, which keep the salmon moist as it bakes inside its protective crust of salt mixed with egg white. When you pack the salmon in the salt, be sure to note where the thickest part of the fish is, so you will know where to insert the thermometer through the salt crust to test for doneness.