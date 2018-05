“About 15 years ago, I was asked by a subscription recipe company to create 20 pie recipes, and to this day they are some of my best. Tested and re-tested, refined and polished, they are faultless and balanced. This is one of my favorites. It’s a bacon and onion filling bound with soft, ripened goat cheese and a ballsy Gruyère, poured fairly shallowly into a delicate pâte brisée. Pay attention while you make the tart crust; it’s one you can adapt for a thousand fillings. Add some sugar to the dough and prebake with pie weights, and you will be able to fill it all spring with lime curd and berries.”—Andrew Zimmern