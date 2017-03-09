Australian Wines

Pairing: Garlic-and-Spice-Rubbed Pork Loin Roast

Ryan Hardy first tasted a version of this succulent pork from a street vendor in Siena, Italy. "It changed the way I thought about food," he says. "It was fatty and sweet, spicy and succulent, smoky and salty—all at the same time." Hardy uses the rub on other kinds of pork cuts, including the shoulder and leg, but the bone-in pork roast is the most dramatic; he often wraps a piece of pork belly around the side to make the meat extra juicy.